Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,854 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $9,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGSH. NextCapital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $83,320,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,694,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,209,000 after buying an additional 629,069 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,684,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,866,000 after buying an additional 287,185 shares during the period. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $16,376,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $15,968,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ VGSH opened at $61.50 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $61.48 and a one year high of $62.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.59 and a 200 day moving average of $61.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.