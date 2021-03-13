Citigroup Inc. Lowers Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of Floor & Decor worth $5,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 5,670.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

In related news, President Lisa Laube sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $2,496,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 126,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,176,544. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $4,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,494,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,816 shares of company stock valued at $7,858,705 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:FND opened at $94.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 57.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.36 and a 52-week high of $108.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.74.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $723.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.71 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.77%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Floor & Decor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.52.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.