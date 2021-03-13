Citigroup Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 89,357 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.07% of WestRock worth $7,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of WestRock by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,858,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $995,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,655 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of WestRock by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,791,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,103,000 after acquiring an additional 146,630 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter worth about $147,964,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of WestRock by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,952,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of WestRock by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,393,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,167,000 after acquiring an additional 33,636 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on WestRock from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Argus raised WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. WestRock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

WestRock stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,350,650. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.38. WestRock has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $54.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. WestRock’s payout ratio is 20.10%.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

