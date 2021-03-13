Citigroup Inc. Makes New $5.32 Million Investment in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA)

Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 321,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,322,000. Citigroup Inc. owned 1.40% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP raised its position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 1,324.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 1,068,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 993,505 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 387.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 202,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 160,650 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 741,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,280,000 after purchasing an additional 91,915 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 4th quarter valued at $730,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives news, Director Terence R. Montgomery sold 2,400 shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $44,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,590.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Gil Melman sold 9,154 shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $169,440.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,870,837 shares of company stock valued at $148,613,563 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

IEA opened at $16.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.05 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.29 and a 200 day moving average of $12.55. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.99%. On average, analysts anticipate that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

