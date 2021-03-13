Citigroup Inc. Purchases 15,030 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,030 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.08% of Stericycle worth $5,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCL. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Stericycle during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Stericycle by 42.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stericycle in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Stericycle in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Stericycle by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Shares of SRCL stock opened at $68.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.45 and a 52 week high of $79.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.31.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.05). Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 11.53%. Analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America RWCS; International RWCS; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.