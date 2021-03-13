Citigroup Inc. Purchases 27,390 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 39.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,390 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $7,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 19.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Shares of FMX traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.76. The company had a trading volume of 19,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.77. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $79.62. The company has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FMX. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 15th. Bank of America upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fomento Económico Mexicano has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.