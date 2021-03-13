Citigroup Inc. Purchases 31,158 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 88.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,431 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,158 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.17% of Qualys worth $8,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,302,000 after purchasing an additional 46,875 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 177.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,299 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 2,234.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 645,457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,261,000 after purchasing an additional 171,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,624 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qualys stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.52. The company had a trading volume of 4,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,151. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.95. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.37 and a 12 month high of $148.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 45.59 and a beta of 0.79.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. Qualys had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total value of $2,319,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 237,883 shares in the company, valued at $33,436,834.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra E. Bergeron sold 1,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total transaction of $165,662.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,173,257.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,294 shares of company stock valued at $5,661,730 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QLYS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Qualys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Qualys from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.80.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

