Citigroup Inc. Purchases 6,235 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,235 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 73,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $74.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.42. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $36.03 and a twelve month high of $74.80.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

