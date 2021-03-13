Citigroup Inc. Purchases 9,912 Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,912 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.10% of Zai Lab worth $7,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ZLAB shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $107.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $101.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.80.

Shares of ZLAB traded down $5.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $143.09. 4,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,815. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.16. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.06 and a beta of 0.95. Zai Lab Limited has a 1 year low of $43.06 and a 1 year high of $193.54.

Zai Lab Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers Niraparib, an oral small molecule poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of multiple solid tumors, including ovarian and other types of lung cancer; and Optune, a cancer therapy for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

