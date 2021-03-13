Citigroup Inc. Raises Holdings in Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) by 7,816.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,092,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,078,732 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 1.72% of Kandi Technologies Group worth $7,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KNDI. Nia Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the fourth quarter worth about $3,543,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 782.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 185,070 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $697,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,000. 6.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Kandi Technologies Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ KNDI traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.92. The stock had a trading volume of 56,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,920,367. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.83. Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $17.45. The stock has a market cap of $439.61 million, a PE ratio of -59.50 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.77.

About Kandi Technologies Group

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including go-karts, all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, and other vehicles for sale to distributors or consumers; and EV parts comprising battery packs, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other electric products, as well as electric scooters and electric self-balancing scooters.

