Citigroup Inc. Raises Holdings in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) by 148.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 163,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,705 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Kingsoft Cloud worth $7,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 7.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. 18.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KC traded down $3.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.74. The stock had a trading volume of 33,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,652. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $74.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.52.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

About Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses among others.

