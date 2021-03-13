Citigroup Inc. Raises Position in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) by 464.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,103 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.37% of Personalis worth $5,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Personalis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Personalis by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Personalis by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 7,609 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Personalis by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 19,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Personalis by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 907,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,221,000 after acquiring an additional 234,771 shares in the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Richard Chen sold 1,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total transaction of $39,534.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,050,526.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total value of $86,960.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,291 shares in the company, valued at $6,302,593.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,845 shares of company stock worth $236,259 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Personalis from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Personalis in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Personalis from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Personalis from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Personalis from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Personalis stock opened at $27.02 on Friday. Personalis, Inc. has a one year low of $4.27 and a one year high of $53.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.49 and a beta of 1.71.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04). Personalis had a negative return on equity of 27.53% and a negative net margin of 45.13%. On average, research analysts forecast that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

