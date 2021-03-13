Citigroup Inc. Raises Stake in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 591,894 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,894 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Orange were worth $7,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORAN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Orange in the third quarter worth $3,283,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Orange by 265.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 347,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after buying an additional 252,303 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orange by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 932,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,057,000 after buying an additional 113,278 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orange by 56.4% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 105,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 38,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Orange in the fourth quarter worth $428,000. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orange stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.27. 7,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,417. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Orange S.A. has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $13.03. The company has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.66.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

