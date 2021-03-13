Citigroup Inc. Raises Stock Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,972 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $5,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,200,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,761,000 after acquiring an additional 6,370,236 shares during the period. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,450,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,767,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757,281 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,266,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 748.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,159,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786,906 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $28.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.17, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.02. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $31.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.24.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 44.58%. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

AVTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.92.

In other news, EVP James Bramwell sold 10,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $271,942.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,196,223.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Wondrasch sold 49,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $1,472,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,748 shares of company stock valued at $4,720,784 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

