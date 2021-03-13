Citigroup Inc. Raises Stock Position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 1,086.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,010 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.29% of ESCO Technologies worth $7,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESE. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

In related news, Director Larry W. Solley sold 2,000 shares of ESCO Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $211,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,467,108.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESE traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.04. 1,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,127. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.64 and a 12 month high of $111.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.15.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $163.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and RF Shielding and Test. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE).

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.