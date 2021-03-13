Citigroup Inc. Raises Stock Position in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,236 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,991 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.14% of FLIR Systems worth $7,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new position in FLIR Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $381,000. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FLIR Systems by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 81,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $2,274,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Get FLIR Systems alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on FLIR. Berenberg Bank downgraded FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of FLIR Systems from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, William Blair lowered FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.86.

In related news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 10,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $555,288.00. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLIR traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $54.80. The company had a trading volume of 5,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723,001. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.99 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.26. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $56.32.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.16. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $524.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

See Also: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR).

Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.