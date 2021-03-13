Citigroup Inc. Reduces Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,725 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $9,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 200.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $117.81 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $67.57 and a 52 week high of $118.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.88.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

