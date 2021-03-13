Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,391 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.14% of Douglas Emmett worth $7,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,226,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,037,000 after purchasing an additional 355,329 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 51.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,714,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,015 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 38.3% in the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,642,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,332 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 27.3% in the third quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,778,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,752,000 after purchasing an additional 595,438 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 15.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,915,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,084,000 after purchasing an additional 261,117 shares during the period. 96.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

DEI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.85.

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.51. 22,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,718,328. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $34.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.14 and its 200 day moving average is $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.88.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $215.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.62 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.