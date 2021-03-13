Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 328,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,780 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.22% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $7,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 114,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,740,000 after buying an additional 11,481 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 448,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,784,000 after purchasing an additional 12,823 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 50,568 shares during the period. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,945,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,602,000 after buying an additional 715,814 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPP stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,145. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 199.21, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $30.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.91 and its 200 day moving average is $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.49). Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 0.61%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.26%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HPP. TheStreet raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler cut Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.65.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

