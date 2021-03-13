Citigroup Inc. Sells 118,835 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 419,141 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 118,835 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.10% of People’s United Financial worth $5,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 1,543.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,306,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,910,000 after acquiring an additional 14,374,649 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,014,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,272,000 after acquiring an additional 4,391,343 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,714,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $553,791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062,042 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 4,390.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,071,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

PBCT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised People’s United Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on People’s United Financial from $16.25 to $19.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. People’s United Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.08.

Shares of PBCT opened at $18.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.91. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.37 and a 52 week high of $19.40.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 21.57%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 51.80%.

In other People’s United Financial news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $360,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,935.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

People’s United Financial Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

