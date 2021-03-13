Citigroup Inc. Sells 1,898 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,182 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,898 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.08% of Dolby Laboratories worth $8,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,919 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,182 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.75.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 11,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $1,047,279.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 14,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.08, for a total value of $1,361,243.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,003 shares of company stock worth $14,445,433. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DLB traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,547. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.68 and a 12 month high of $101.52. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.06, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.88.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $389.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.33 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 19.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.26%.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

