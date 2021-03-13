Citigroup Inc. Sells 1,935 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,560 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of Trex worth $5,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Trex by 100.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Trex by 100.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trex stock opened at $96.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.80. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.55 and a beta of 1.46. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.11 and a twelve month high of $107.64.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Trex had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $228.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Trex’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $368,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 12,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $1,159,732.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group began coverage on Trex in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Trex from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Trex from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.28.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

