Citigroup Inc. Sells 20,255 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,255 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Brown & Brown worth $8,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the third quarter worth $56,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director James Charles Hays acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.38 per share, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 342,610 shares in the company, valued at $14,862,421.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 17.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

Shares of BRO traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,694. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.70 and a 1 year high of $48.76. The firm has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.48 and its 200 day moving average is $45.81.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $642.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.34 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.0925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

