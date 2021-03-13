Citigroup Inc. Sells 26,235 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,822 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,235 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $7,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2,652.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 294.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.48 and a 200-day moving average of $66.11. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $74.00.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.68%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SSNC shares. Northern Trust Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.18.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

