Citigroup Inc. Sells 29,968 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 43.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 29,968 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.07% of MKS Instruments worth $5,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,994 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 56,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,510,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,026,000. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 244,395 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,769,000 after buying an additional 50,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

MKSI stock opened at $166.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.58. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 1.60. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.87 and a fifty-two week high of $192.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.19 and a 200-day moving average of $139.49.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $660.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.94 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

MKSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on MKS Instruments from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson upped their target price on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. MKS Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.80.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

