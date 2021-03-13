Citigroup Inc. Sells 3,865 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,865 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.08% of Avery Dennison worth $10,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 6,944.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 25.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.00.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $180.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.42. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $76.96 and a 52-week high of $186.77. The firm has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 37.58%.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Recommended Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.