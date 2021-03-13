Citigroup Inc. Sells 953 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,551 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Pegasystems worth $8,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEGA. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Pegasystems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Pegasystems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Pegasystems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA traded down $4.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.57. 810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.32 and a beta of 1.24. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $148.80.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 19.29%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.67.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total value of $827,396.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,481,756.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 6,984 shares of company stock worth $989,685 in the last 90 days. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pegasystems Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.