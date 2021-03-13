Citigroup Inc. Takes Position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 220,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,349,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LI. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,689,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,899,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,735,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,485,000. Finally, Barings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,179,000. 7.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LI opened at $25.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.08. Li Auto Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $47.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 6.97.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $635.54 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Li Auto from $20.60 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.50 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.10 to $45.60 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Li Auto presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.23.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

