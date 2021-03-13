Citigroup Inc. Trims Position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 41.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 140,336 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.16% of Equity Commonwealth worth $5,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

NYSE EQC opened at $28.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.93. Equity Commonwealth has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $35.08.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 604.59% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $14.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity Commonwealth Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.