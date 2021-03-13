Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Grows Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 38.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 30,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 7,008 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,413,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,011,000 after purchasing an additional 314,751 shares during the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 36,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 170,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,714,000 after purchasing an additional 17,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 69,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EMR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Gordon Haskett raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.36. 80,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,742,867. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $37.75 and a 52-week high of $93.38. The firm has a market cap of $54.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

