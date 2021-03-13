Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $2.82 Million Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1,699.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 291,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,932,000 after acquiring an additional 275,373 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 12,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 227,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,448,000 after acquiring an additional 54,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.49. The stock had a trading volume of 121,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,048,275. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $58.49 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

In other news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $26,697.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,173,436.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total transaction of $1,627,425.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,371,760.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,810 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,650. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.91.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

