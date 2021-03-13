Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Lowers Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI cut its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,124 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 83,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after acquiring an additional 7,002 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,674,000. Kwmg LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 102,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 11,790 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 44.8% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 602,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,605,000 after acquiring an additional 186,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 189,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,617,000 after acquiring an additional 6,164 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:JPST remained flat at $$50.73 during trading hours on Friday. 2,601,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.79.

