Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Raises Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,384 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 49.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,913,433 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $422,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,046 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 28.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,444,075 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $553,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,706 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $72,008,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Starbucks by 2.2% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,606,483 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,543,789,000 after purchasing an additional 630,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 766.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 700,784 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $60,211,000 after purchasing an additional 619,881 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.46. 177,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,208,695. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $110.47.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.26.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

