Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Trims Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 46.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,085 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the third quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 13,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.13.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $159.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $419.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

