City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 11th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CDEVY shares. Macquarie cut City Developments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut City Developments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, HSBC cut City Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

OTCMKTS CDEVY traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,213. City Developments has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $6.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.60.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. City Developments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.36%.

City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate operating company with a network spanning 103 locations in 29 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, integrated developments and shopping malls.

