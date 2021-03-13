Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 875 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,928 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $5,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Target by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 13,663 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,833,000. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,209,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TGT. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Argus upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.41.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT opened at $178.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $185.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.66. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $90.17 and a 52 week high of $199.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $89.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The firm had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

