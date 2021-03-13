Clearbridge Investments LLC Takes Position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 26,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ferris Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The AZEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $998,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,588,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,079,000 after acquiring an additional 187,491 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 1,850.8% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 20,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 19,526 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 974,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,457,000 after acquiring an additional 104,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 882,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,921,000 after acquiring an additional 36,790 shares during the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AZEK opened at $46.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $48.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.56.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $212.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AZEK. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The AZEK from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of The AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The AZEK from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The AZEK from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of The AZEK in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.06.

About The AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. The operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

