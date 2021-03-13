Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 16,666 Shares of Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,666 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Nintendo were worth $6,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Nintendo during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nintendo by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nintendo during the 4th quarter worth about $1,822,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its position in Nintendo by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 20,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Nintendo by 247.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 0.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTDOY traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 730,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,226. The company has a market capitalization of $72.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.51. Nintendo Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $35.82 and a 52 week high of $82.55.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Nintendo had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 25.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that Nintendo Co., Ltd. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nintendo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.77.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes electronic entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

