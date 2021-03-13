Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $225.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target (up previously from $325.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.18.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $341.82. 36,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,394,216. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.85 and a 1-year high of $342.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $304.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Insiders have sold 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

