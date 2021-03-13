Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $2.08 Million Stock Holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,515 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SRCL. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in Stericycle by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.71. 1,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,186. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.45 and a 1-year high of $79.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.23, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.26.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.05). Stericycle had a negative net margin of 11.53% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. On average, research analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America RWCS; International RWCS; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

