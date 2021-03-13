Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC reduced its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $5,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at $1,413,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth $43,427,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its holdings in CarMax by 9.8% during the third quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 35,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarMax stock traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $136.14. 5,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368,236. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.59 and a fifty-two week high of $135.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CarMax news, CEO William D. Nash sold 100,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.14, for a total transaction of $12,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,000 shares in the company, valued at $26,721,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Darren C. Newberry sold 20,175 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $2,501,901.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,666.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 415,922 shares of company stock valued at $47,543,566. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

KMX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Northcoast Research raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.88.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

