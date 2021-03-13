Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 1,142 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,909 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 2,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,048 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BDX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.08.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $237.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,760. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $252.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.39. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $197.75 and a one year high of $284.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

