Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 14,504 Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 222,743 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 14,504 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $4,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BP. Columbia Asset Management lifted its stake in BP by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 78,764 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 19,178 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BP by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 73,070 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in shares of BP by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 13,077 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of BP by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,561 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of BP in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 7.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BP alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BP shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of BP from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. HSBC cut shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of BP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.45.

Shares of NYSE BP traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.82. The stock had a trading volume of 224,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,378,844. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.38 and its 200-day moving average is $20.62. The company has a market cap of $90.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.15, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87. BP p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $14.74 and a 52 week high of $28.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $48.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.15 billion. BP had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BP p.l.c. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.03%.

BP Company Profile

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.