Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 4,405 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 285,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,405 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 2.0% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $44,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 7,059 shares in the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $11,743,000. Tsai Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $513,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $159.37. 178,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,620,314. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.13.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

