Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 76,108 Shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,478 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 76,108 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in The Gap were worth $2,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Gap by 230.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 7,044 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of The Gap by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,025 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Gap by 11,950.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 43,742 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 43,379 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Gap by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 19,219 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The Gap by 182.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 43,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPS stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.31. 56,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,832,285. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 1.52. The Gap, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $30.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. The Gap had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 24.81%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Gap, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%.

In related news, CEO Nancy Green sold 3,333 shares of The Gap stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $89,991.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,711. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Shawn Curran sold 7,562 shares of The Gap stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $153,206.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,187 shares in the company, valued at $733,148.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,629 shares of company stock worth $680,747 over the last three months. Insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

GPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on The Gap from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on The Gap from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of The Gap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Gap from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Gap from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Gap presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.60.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

