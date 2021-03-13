Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $3,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in The Clorox by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Clorox alerts:

In other news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $673,678.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,638,547.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $7,562,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CLX stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $187.83. The company had a trading volume of 5,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,904,054. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.85. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $156.68 and a 52-week high of $239.87. The stock has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CLX shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.29.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Read More: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.