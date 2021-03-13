Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

CBGPY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital initiated coverage on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Close Brothers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

OTCMKTS:CBGPY opened at $48.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.63. Close Brothers Group has a twelve month low of $20.77 and a twelve month high of $49.77.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

