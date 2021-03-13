CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Stake Decreased by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 86.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 96,167 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 5,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,971,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in CME Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 84,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its holdings in CME Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 3,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CME opened at $206.64 on Thursday. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.80 and a twelve month high of $216.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $74.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $193.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.97.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other news, insider Julie Winkler sold 4,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total transaction of $734,760.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,511,199.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.44, for a total transaction of $71,376.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at $5,249,169.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,259 shares of company stock worth $5,444,936. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

