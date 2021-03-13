Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,897 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,708 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $10,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 162,749 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $13,337,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,194 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 432,522 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $35,445,000 after purchasing an additional 134,870 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 195.5% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 35,462 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 23,461 shares during the period. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CTSH shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.39.

In related news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total transaction of $36,529.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,216,510.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total transaction of $36,291.92. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,607.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CTSH opened at $76.02 on Thursday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $82.73. The company has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 24.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.