Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,502 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 3,914 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $7,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 212.1% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 515 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 525 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total value of $36,291.92. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,043 shares in the company, valued at $399,607.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total transaction of $36,529.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,510.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $77.77 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $82.73. The firm has a market cap of $41.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 24.06%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.39.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

